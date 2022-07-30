Former Florida Star Who Collapsed On Court Visiting New College Team

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators attempts a lay up against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In May, forward Keyontae Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday morning, Jeff Goodman of Stadium had an update on the former Florida's star future.

Per a report from Goodman, Kansas State will host Johnson for a visit this weekend.

Johnson collapsed during a game in December of 2020. Since then, he has made just one brief appearance in an NCAA game.

That being said, Johnson is ready to resume his college basketball career.

For those worried about Johnson's health, it turns out he believes he's at full strength.

“Keyontae just wants to play again,” a source told Goodman. “He feels 100 percent and just wants to get back on the court.”

Interestingly enough, Johnson could forfeit his $5 million insurance policy if he plays a certain number of games next season.

During his Florida career, Johnson averaged 11.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. If he can stay healthy, he'd be a significant addition to any Division I program.

In the event that Johnson suits up for college basketball games next season, there'll be plenty of fans in his corner.