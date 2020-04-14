NFL Insider Names 2 Players Starting To Get ‘Top 10 Buzz’

The 2020 NFL Draft is nine days away. Every year, at this point in the process, we start to hear about prospects reportedly shooting up team’s boards.

NFL insider Peter Schrager says there are two players currently fitting that bill as late risers. Both are battle-tested, as they played their college football in the SEC.

Schrager says Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson are both receiving “far more top 10 buzz” than they were a month ago. In Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft, which was released earlier today, he has both players in the top 15.

Kiper projects Henderson will go off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12, while earmarking Thomas for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 14.

Two names — neither are shockers — that are getting far more Top 10 buzz than they were a month ago at Combine: 1. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah is the clear-cut No. 1 cornerback in this year’s draft class, but Henderson is making his case as the second-best. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein grades Henderson as a “year one quality starter.”

Thomas, meanwhile, has long been included among the “Big Four” offensive tackle prospects this year, along with Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Alabama’s Jedrick Willis and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton. Thomas appears to have fallen behind the other three tackles, at least in mock draft positioning, but all it takes is one team in the top 10 to pull the trigger.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23.