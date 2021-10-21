Jacksonville Reportedly Considering Change For Florida vs. Georgia

The city of Jacksonville City Council is considering making a significant seating change for the upcoming Florida vs. Georgia game on Oct. 30.

According to a report from News4Jax, the Jacksonville City Council is considering eliminating around 6,000 temporary seats at TIAA Bank Field for the Florida-Georgia game.

If approved, the temporary seating would become “premium seating.” It’d also cost the city of Jacksonville around $800,000, $400,000 of which would go to both the Universities of Florida and Georgia.

Getting rid of 6,000 seats would also reduce the game’s capacity from 82,917 to around 76,000.

“The city is considering getting rid of some temporary seats for the Oct. 30 matchup,” writes Aaron Farrar and Scott Johnson of News4Jax. “The move, if approved by Jacksonville’s City Council, would cost the city nearly $800,000. If City Council members approve the change to the city’s contract to host the game, about 6,000 seats typically installed in the north end zone would be eliminated.”

TIAA Bank Field reportedly considering removing seating ahead of Georgia-Florida rivalry game https://t.co/RBYQFzdkMf pic.twitter.com/A8tUrJIC7A — SEC Football News (@SECfootball) October 21, 2021

It’s plausible the city of Jacksonville is taking the risk in an opportunity to earn more revenue.

Converting temporary seating into premium seating will result in higher ticket costs. Those 6,000 seats, if converted, will have to bring in over $800,000, though, seeing that appears to be the penalty for making such a decision.

Florida vs. Georgia is one of the best SEC games of the year. It’s always well attended, and this year should be no different.

Regardless of whether or not temporary seating is converted to premium, the game should be well attended.