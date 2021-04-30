Jaguars GM Addresses Tim Tebow Speculation

Amid all the other craziness of Draft Day 2021, there was a report that Tim Tebow is coming out of retirement to join former coach Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.

But Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke quickly clarified Tebow’s status with the team – or lack thereof. He confirmed that Tebow did work out for the team at tight end, but stated that the team hasn’t signed him and won’t be thinking about doing so until after the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He did come in for a workout several weeks ago. Or whatever that was,” Baalke said, via the Florida Times-Union. “He worked out as a tight end and that’s the position he’ll be playing. Right now, where it stands, we’re going to get through the draft and our whole focus, quite honestly, has been on the draft. We’ll worry about that when the draft is over.”

Tebow has been out of the NFL since a short-lived stint on the New England Patriots’ training camp squad in 2015. He has not appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2012.

In honor of the draft tonight, thinking of bringing this haircut back. What do y’all think? Good luck to everyone in this years draft, blessings to you guys. A moment you’ve worked so hard for — congratulations! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pJwX3tRcev — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 29, 2021

Tim Tebow won two national titles and a Heisman Trophy under Urban Meyer at Florida. The Denver Broncos liked Tebow enough to draft him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

But despite a miracle playoff run in 2011, Tebow’s poor throwing mechanics marred his entire NFL career. He left the NFL after 2015 and tried playing baseball while working as a college football analyst.

However, it appears he’s ready to come back if he gets a chance to play for Urban Meyer again.

Will Tim Tebow play for the Jaguars in 2021?