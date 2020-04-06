Four-star LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson is starting to narrow down his options. The 2021 prospect took to Twitter on Monday to shut down his recruitment to just 10 schools.

The Md. native out of St. Frances Academy announced his top 10 schools, featuring Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Georgia, Penn State, Arizona State and Texas A&M. That’s certainly an impressive list, to say the least.

Johnson is highly rated by all recruiting service outlets. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound OLB ranks as the No. 18 OLB and 213th overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite score.

The 4-star LB announced his top 10 schools on Monday afternoon, via Twitter:

The Maryland native is expected to end up with the Terrapins given the close proximity to his home. But based on his Twitter profile picture, it seems there’s a better chance he ends up in SEC country.

Johnson’s current profile picture is him in a Gators uniforms during his visit to Florida. Recruiting is so fluid these days, though. At this point in his recruitment, each of Johnson’s top 10 schools has a shot to land the talented defensive prospect in the end.

The 4-star LB’s recruitment is heating up as just 10 schools are in the mix at the moment.