Jason Marshall, 5-Star Cornerback, Names Final 3 Schools

Miami Palmetto’s Jason Marshall is among the top cornerbacks in the 2021 recruiting class. He took a step forward in his recruitment this week.

Marshall is the No. 29 overall player in the country, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s the No. 3 cornerback, and the fifth-ranked player out of Florida.

The five-star has 28 reported offers so far. He’s already narrowed down his options to three major programs. As you could guess, he has some big-time options.

His home state Florida Gators crack the list. They’re joined by recent national champions Alabama and Clemson. Marshall made the announcement via Twitter on Monday night.

Even with things narrowed this far, it doesn’t sound like Jason Marshall close to a decision. Many recruits are pushing things back, in hopes that on-campus and in-person recruiting can resume, which makes sense.

His high school coach spoke to 247Sports about the timeline:

“I think he’s probably going to wait a while to make a decision,” Miami Palmetto head coach Mike Manasco told 247Sports on Monday. “I think that will be the case with him [five-star defensive lineman Leonard Taylor] and [four-star safety Corey Collier].”

As of today, three predictions have been logged at 247’s crystal ball. All have him staying in state and signing with the Gators.