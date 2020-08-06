Joel Klatt Names 1 College Quarterback Poised For A ‘Big’ Year

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are considered the two best quarterbacks in college football at this moment. That being said, there is a signal-caller in the SEC who continues to see his stock rise.

During Wednesday night’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, FS1 analyst Joel Klatt revealed which player he believes is poised for a big year. Klatt ended up choosing Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who is coming off a really productive junior year.

Trask filled in admirably for Feleipe Franks when he went down with an injury. Honestly, the Gators saw their offensive production soar once Trask took over as the starter. He finished the 2019 season with 2,941 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Klatt isn’t the only person who believes in Trask, as the senior quarterback currently has 20-1 odds at the Bovada to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here’s what Klatt had to say about the Florida quarterback, via 247Sports:

“I think he could have a big year,” Klatt said of Trask. “Florida is right on that precipice, guys, of being a playoff team, right? And I think this might be a year where they can pull that off. Dan Mullen is a phenomenal coach, a great quarterback coach — going all the way back to when he was the offensive coordinator for our guy Urban Meyer — and Trask is that guy. He’s (got) 67 percent completions, he had a great touchdown-interception ratio and then he finished strong. Three of his last four, I think maybe even four of his last five, he threw for 300 yards. So he’s got that momentum going into this season with a great team around him, they were 11-2 last year. Watch out for Kyle Trask. I think he could do something.”

Each member of the Big Noon Kickoff crew revealed their breakout player of the year candidate last night.

Trask wasn’t the only notable name on the list, as Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler both cracked the top five.

Keep an eye on these guys this season 👀 Do you agree with Big Noon Kickoff's list of top 5 breakout players? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sO8pIyJ8Xv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 5, 2020

This upcoming season is going to be vastly different compared to years past, but at this point fans are just happy to have football back.

Florida fans, do you think Trask will have a breakout year?