Jon Kitna was an NFL quarterback for nearly two decades. The former veteran QB came into the league in 1996 and last played in 2013.

The former veteran NFL quarterback’s son, Jalen Kitna, is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps. Jalen Kitna is a quarterback recruit in the 2021 class.

Jalen Kitna, the No. 27 pro-style quarterback in the ’21 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, announced his commitment on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a big one.

The three-star quarterback recruit has committed to Florida. Jalen Kitna committed to the Gators over Arizona and Oregon State, among other programs.

Jalen Kitna announced his commitment on Twitter:

Jalen Kitna is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound pro-style quarterback recruit out of Burleson, Texas. His father, Jon, is the quarterbacks coach at the school.

The three-star recruit is the Gators’ second QB commitment in the 2021 class. Carlos Del Rio, a four-star recruit, committed earlier in the cycle.

“They only have two quarterbacks after this season on scholarship, so they think two quarterbacks would be ideal for them. It would be good because you have a bunch of guys coming in and they all have a fresh start. That is something that would be nice for them they say,” he told 247Sports.

Florida’s 2021 class is ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 2 in the SEC.