Judge Makes Decision On The Charges Against Jalen Kitna

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Jalen Kitna #11 of the Florida Gators hands the ball off during the second half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

A Gainesville judge has reportedly set an $80,000 bond for Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna after his arrest on Wednesday.

Kitna, 19, is facing charges of distribution of child exploitation material and possession of child pornography. He was arrested yesterday and booked into Alachua County jail after Gainesville police executed a search warrant.

Kitna's first court appearance occurred this morning. After listening to arguments from the defense and prosecution as well as testimony from Kitna's parents, a judge determined his bond would be $80,000, according to News4Jax.com.

Kitna's father Jon, a former NFL quarterback, and mother Jennifer, testified that they will take their son to their home in Texas while he awaits his next court proceedings.

"Kitna is not allowed internet access and only allowed to have supervised contact with minors under the age of 18," AP reporter Mark Long tweeted. "Attorney argued for Internet access so he could finish school and exams."

Kitna appeared in four games for the Gators this season, throwing for 181 yards and a touchdown.

He has been suspended from the UF program indefinitely.