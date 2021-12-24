Justin Shorter’s Father Offers Update After WR Was Hospitalized

Justin Shorter’s father has a great update on his son after he was hospitalized on Thursday night.

The receiver took a huge shot late in the fourth quarter as Florida was down 12 and had to be stretchered off the field.

Shorter has been released from the hospital after being kept overnight for observation.

Update on Justin Shorter from his father, who said the #Gators WR has been released from the hospital. STORY: https://t.co/gg7SIprkNT pic.twitter.com/Y7hLcK6hd0 — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) December 24, 2021

Shorter finished the contest with 54 yards receiving on three receptions as the Gators ultimately fell, 29-17.

He had his best season overall and finished with 550 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions. He also will most likely be back next season as he has one more year of eligibility left.

Florida’s 6-7 finish was its first time below .500 since the program went 4-7 in 2017. That was Jim McElwain’s last season before Dan Mullen was hired.

Mullen is now out after this struggling season and Billy Napier from Louisiana will be replacing him.

UCF finished 9-4 in Gus Malzahn’s first year on the job.