A scary scene is developing at this morning’s basketball game between Florida and Florida State.

Florida Gators men’s basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor a couple of minutes into this morning’s contest.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior out of Norfolk, Va., had to be stretcher off the floor following the scary moment at this morning’s game.

“Scary scene as UF’s Keyontae Johnson seems to pass out on the court after the teams left the time out. Emergency personnel now out tending to him,” Warchant.com reports.

The scene at the game is now pretty heartbreaking to watch.

“Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor coming out of a timeout, and he was stretchered off of the floor. The Florida players are in tears on the floor right now. How do you continue this game?” Rob Dauster asks. He has a point.

Johnson was placed onto a stretcher and wheeled off the floor.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds a game last season. He was averaging 19.7 points and six rebounds a game this season.

Our thoughts are with Johnson and his teammates right now.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as it looked.