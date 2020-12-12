ESPN Announces Update On Florida Star Keyontae Johnson

ESPNU announced an update on Florida Gators men’s basketball star Keyontae Johnson following his scary moment at Florida State on Saturday morning.

Johnson, arguably the frontrunner for the SEC Player of the Year award, collapsed on the floor against the Seminoles on Saturday morning.

The 6-foot-5 forward out of Norfolk, Virginia had to be put onto a stretcher and carted off of the floor.

ESPNU is now reporting that Johnson has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“Florida’s Keyontae Johnson has been taken to a Tallahassee hospital, per the ESPNU broadcast. Collapsed earlier in the game,” ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello reports.

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson has been taken to a Tallahassee hospital, per the ESPNU broadcast. Collapsed earlier in the game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 12, 2020

The scene in Tallahassee was extremely heartbreaking. It’s tough to watch this game after the terrifying moment.

“Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor coming out of a timeout, and he was stretchered off of the floor. The Florida players are in tears on the floor right now. How do you continue this game?” college basketball writer Rob Dauster tweeted.

Johnson is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for the Gators this season. Florida is 3-0 on the season heading into today’s game against rival Florida State.

Our thoughts continue to be with Johnson and his teammates. Stay tuned for updates on the situation.