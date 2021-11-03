Keyontae Johnson Is Reportedly Facing $5 Million Decision

Five months before he collapsed on the court during an early-season game, Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson took out a $5 million insurance policy. Now, he’s weighing whether to make an insurance claim, or work towards his goal of playing professional basketball.

Johnson, who was named the SEC’s preseason player of the year ahead of 2020-21, opted against entering the NBA Draft earlier in the year. Instead, he returned to Florida in hopes of getting medically cleared to play one more season for the Gators.

So far, that clearance hasn’t come. According to a new report by the Associated Press, the program doesn’t “anticipate” him being cleared to return this season. The report also states that Johnson “has turned his attention toward pursuing a potential NBA career,” according to a source.

That still depends on a medical clearance that would allow him to participate in the NBA Combine and workout for teams individually. In June, the hoops star told the Orlando Sentinel that doctors were still running tests to try and determine whether the collapse stemmed from a heart malfunction, a key determination in whether he can move forward with his basketball career.

“That’s why they’re doing tests. That’s why it’s longer than expected. They just don’t know,” Johnson told the local paper, from the basketball camp he hosted this offseason.

“They don’t know if it was my heart or it could be something else. It was just a freak incident; they’re just trying to figure it out to make sure I’m fine before they clear me.”

If there’s a bright spot for Johnson, it is that he doesn’t need to make a decision right now. He can still make a run at getting cleared and turning pro, and trigger the insurance policy later on, per the AP report.

Johnson’s policy provides him enough flexibility to take steps toward playing professionally and still be able to reverse course and make an insurance claim, one of the people said. If he does trigger the insurance policy that Florida paid the premiums on, there’s an option for him to take the $5 million as a lump sum. There’s no timetable or deadline for Johnson to make a decision on his future. If he doesn’t play again, Johnson has the lucrative policy to offset the loss of future earnings.

Last week, Florida basketball coach Mike White said that Keyontae Johnson remains a “big part” of the program as he awaits word on his future.

“No change in status at all. Not practicing. Coaching, helping organize practice, prepare for practice, doing some officiating. He’s active in drill work,” White said.

“He’s getting a taste of some individual meetings with guys at times, trying to motivate, trying to hold (guys) accountable. He’s doing whatever he can. He’s an unselfish guy. He’s a winner. He’s always going to be, and he’s doing whatever he can to help his teammates and to help us as a staff.”

