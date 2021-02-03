Family Of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Shares Details Of His Medical Emergency

Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson is recovering from a terrifying moment earlier in the season. The Gators guard collapsed on the court during the Dec. 12 game against Florida State.

Johnson was stretchered off the floor, leaving many of his teammates in tears on the floor. There was speculation that the game might get called given how scary the moment was. The Gators wound up falling to the Seminoles, 83-71.

Given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and all of the unknowns about the short and long term impacts of the virus, many understandably wondered if the virus may have had an impact here. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 before the season, and was diagnosed with acute myocarditis after the incident, a heart condition that has been linked to COVID.

Today, Florida put out an update from Johnson’s family, on his condition. One of the major takeaways: the medical experts that have looked into his condition have determined that it was “not related to or a result of a previous or current COVID diagnosis.”

“Our hope is that the experts’ conclusion that this instance is not Covid-related will bring some peace of mind,” the statement reads. “Our focus is now on Keyontae’s academics and continued recovery.

“He will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be. What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline and using his voice.”

Keyontae Johnson may be out the rest of the year, but we’re glad to hear that he is recovering, and it is at least somewhat comforting that the medical emergency didn’t stem from COVID-19, which millions in this country have dealt with over the last year.

