Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Announces Decision For Next Season

College basketball’s top professional prospects have spent the last few weeks announcing their decisions to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. But, Keyontae Johnson won’t be joining them.

Johnson announced that he will return to Florida for another season on Wednesday afternoon. Despite getting ample draft buzz, the Gators star decided that it was in his best interest to play again at the college level.

After entering the 2020-21 campaign as the SEC preseason player of the year, Johnson had his year come to an abrupt end after he collapsed on the court in his team’s game against Florida State. He did not return for the remainder of the season.

Thankfully, Johnson was able to recover and now has his sights set on getting back on the court. He averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in the three games he played in prior to the Gators loss to the Seminoles.

Johnson penned a message on social media, explaining his reasons for returning to Florida.

“Thank you for the prayers and concern that you all have shown to me during these trying few months,” Johnson wrote a message on Twitter. “It is extremely touching and very much appreciated to have the support of Gator Nation and the world standing by my side.

“I am progressing & steadily making progress daily in my health. I am patiently waiting on medical clearance. While speaking with my Family, Doctors, Coaches, and Athletic Trainer I’ve decided not to enter my name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

“I plan to keep working to prepare for the upcoming season. My story continues to be written & Driven by God! Go Gators! All Love, Keyontae.”

Johnson was considered by most draft experts to be a guaranteed second round pick in this year’s NBA Draft. By returning to Florida, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder should be able to improve his stock quite a bit before the summer of 2022.

With Johnson back on the floor, the Gators should be a threatening force in the SEC come next fall.