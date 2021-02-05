Florida forward Keyontae Johnson continues to make a remarkable recovery from the medical event that caused him to collapse back on December 12.

On Wednesday, Florida issued an update on Johnson, saying that his medical emergency was “not related to or a result of a previous or current COVID diagnosis.” Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 some time before the season started.

Tonight, Johnson himself posted a video update on his health and plans for the rest of the season. He won’t be able to play again this year, but he’ll remain a valued part of the program.

“While my season is over, and I won’t be able to wear a uniform again this year, I will be there for my teammates and the staff every step of the way,” Johnson said. “For now, my goal is to help in any way I can while also concentrating on my health and continued progress with my doctor.”

Johnson averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore and was averaging 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds at the time of his collapse this year. Hopefully, he’ll be able to make a return to the court in 2021-22.

In the meantime, we wish him a continued speedy and full recovery.