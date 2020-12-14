Keyontae Johnson’s Grandfather Shares Update On His Status

The Florida Gators are holding their breath and waiting patiently for news about forward Keyontae Johnson, who was hospitalized after collapsing on the court during a game last week.

Unfortunately, the latest news is not what they wanted to hear. Speaking to USA Today, Johnson’s grandfather revealed that he has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Larry DeJarnett, Johnson’s grandfather, explained that he was moved from a Tallahassee hospital to Gainesville. But as of Monday, the doctors were still unsure of how he’s going to recover.

“They’re just not sure,” Larry DeJarnett, Johnson’s grandfather, said. “He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated.”

DeJarnett would not speculate if Johnson’s collapse had anything to do with COVID-19. To his knowledge, Johnson has never tested positive for the dangerous virus.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma, his grandfather told @usatodaysports. Johnson collapsed during UF"s game against FSU on Saturday. https://t.co/uEx7b8ffxM — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) December 14, 2020

Johnson collapsed at midcourt as the Gators were coming out of a timeout during a game against Florida State. Players and coaches on both teams were shaken by the incident.

Across the country, players, coaches and fans of all teams have come out to support the Florida star.

Johnson averaged a team-high 14 points while averaging 7.1 rebounds per game last season. He also led Florida with 38 steals.

Our hearts go out to Johnson and we wish him a speedy recovery. Get well soon!