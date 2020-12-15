Keyontae Johnson’s Parents Announce Promising Update On His Status

Last Saturday, the college basketball world held its breath when Florida star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during the Gators-Seminoles game.

Johnson was unresponsive, stretchered off the court and subsequently taken to the hospital. We’ve received few updates, other than Florida announcing the 6-foot-5 forward was in “critical, but stable condition,” until now.

Johnson’s parents, Nika and Marrecus, issued an update on their son’s status Tuesday afternoon. It’s about as encouraging as it could be.

Johnson is in “stable condition” as of Tuesday afternoon. The SEC basketball star is “breathing on his own and speaking” to those around him. He even video chatted his team. This is an amazing turn of events, to say the least.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” Johnson’s parents reported Tuesday afternoon. “He even FaceTimed the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.”

Check out Keyontae’s parent’s full update below.

This is a miraculous turnaround and amazing news. Keyontae Johnson’s health has been at the forefront of every college basketball fan and player these past few days.

Just a day ago, Johnson’s condition was described as “critical, but stable.” He’s now breathing on his own and speaking with those around him.

We certainly hope Johnson’s health continues to improve as he recovers from whatever caused his fall last Saturday.