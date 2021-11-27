Kirk Herbstreit Reportedly “Hearing” 1 Coach Is Frontrunner For Florida Job

The Florida Gators are once again at a crossroads with their football program following the firing of Dan Mullen. But all hope might not be lost based on what Kirk Herbstreit is hearing.

On today’s edition of ESPN College GameDay, Herbstreit revealed that he’s “hearing” that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is the frontrunner for the job. Herbstreit added that he likes the idea as Napier would be “a huge step as far as his culture.”

Napier is widely considered the top coaching candidate out there for just about every college program. On top of being a former assistant to the likes of Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher, he’s turned the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns into a top team in the Group of Five.

Louisiana are 38-12 since Napier took over in 2018. But over the last three years, they’re 31-5. They’ve won the Sun Belt West four straight times and won the conference title in 2020.

Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen after a 5-6 record that saw them go just 2-6 in the SEC. Only Vanderbilt has fewer wins in the SEC this year.

In just under four full seasons at Florida, Mullen led the Gators to a 34-15 record with wins in the Peach Bowl and Orange Bowl. Last year he helped Florida reach the SEC Championship Game.

But after losing the Cotton Bowl, there were rumbling that all was not well between Mullen and Florida. Rumors that Mullen was eyeing a possible move to the NFL had Gators fans ready to send him away for good.

The expectations won’t be any lower for whoever replaces Mullen. Whether it’s Billy Napier, Matt Campbell or even Tim Tebow, the Gators want to win. And they want to win now.