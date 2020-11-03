Dan Mullen made his heel turn official on Saturday night, as he riled up the fans at halftime while Florida and Missouri were throwing punches on the field. He ended up receiving a $25,000 fine from the SEC for his actions.

College football fans were not pleased with the SEC’s decision to fine Mullen only $25,000. They felt it wasn’t a harsh enough punishment, especially when you consider the fact that he instigated the fight.

Not only are college football fans disappointed with Mullen’s behavior, there are plenty of media members upset with him.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a brutally honest reaction to the Florida head coach’s role in last weekend’s brawl.

“He’s got a competitive spirit about him,” Herbstreit said on the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi.’ “He did the same thing with Derek Mason and Vandy, was it last year or the year before when it was yelling back and forth kind of thing, so he gets into that competitive mode. The game was really close at this point, so maybe he was trying to spark his team. But that was uncalled for, you’re a leader of men. You cannot be the guy we’re trying to control. The players don’t need to be controlling the coach, that’s not what we’re looking for.”

David Pollack chimed in on this situation, saying “It wasn’t the smartest move by Dan Mullen I don’t think.”

There’s nothing wrong with being a fiery coach like Mullen, but he needs to know what he can and cannot do. What he did on Saturday night was a clear example of him crossing the line.

Mullen will try to get his act together this weekend when Florida takes on Georgia in a game that’ll most likely decide the SEC East.

