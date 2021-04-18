Kyle Pitts Describes His Ideal Role In The NFL

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is one of the top tight end prospects to enter the NFL in years. With his name expected to be called early in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts already has a clear idea of what his ideal role is.

Appearing on Brother From Another this past week, Pitts described his ideal role as a “hybrid-type” receiver who can be deployed just about anywhere. Pitts credited his father for encouraging him to move to tight end from quarterback and become a player like Kansas City’s Travis Kelce or San Francisco’s George Kittle.

“I would just say probably a hybrid-type thing,” Pitts said, via NBC Sports. “You know, being able to do everything on the field, being able to be in-line, hipped off, backside, playing receiver, in the bunch, outside. So just hybrid means just everybody, everywhere.”

Pitts was a solid tight end for the Gators in 2019, but exploded onto the scene in eight games in 2020. He finished his campaign with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns as Florida won the SEC East.

Kyle Pitts wound up finishing 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting. But he might wind up going ahead of winner DeVonta Smith. Some are even speculating that Pitts will be the first non-quarterback off the board next Thursday.

If Pitts is even half as prolific in the NFL as he was in the SEC, whoever gets him is getting one heck of a player.

Will Kyle Pitts be as good as Travis Kelce and George Kittle?