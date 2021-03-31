The Spun

Kyle Pitts Reveals If Teams Have Asked Him To Switch Positions

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts celebrates a touchdown.GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kyle Pitts is one of the most incredible physical specimens to enter the NFL since Calvin Johnson in 2007. So it makes sense that some NFL teams might want the Florida tight end to play the same position as Megatron.

But if teams have any such interest in playing Pitts as a wide receiver, it would be news to Pitts himself. Speaking to the media at his Pro Day, he revealed that none of the teams he’s spoken to have asked him to play wide receiver instead of tight end.

Pitts is considered by many to be the best pass catcher in the entire 2020 NFL Draft. He said he believes the Atlanta Falcons have “real interest” in taking him No. 4 overall.

It’s extremely rare that tight ends get drafted that high – rarer still that the top tight end goes before the top wide receiver or running back. But if any player has the potential to buck that trend, it’s Kyle Pitts.

In 2020, Kyle Pitts stunned the college football landscape with one of the best seasons for a tight end ever. Over eight games he had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. For his efforts, he finished 12th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

There’s little doubt that Pitts will be the top tight end taken at the 2021 NFL Draft. There’s equally little that he’ll be taken in the first round.

But the kind of role that he gets on the football field will be very fun to see.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.