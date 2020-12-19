Kyle Pitts’ Status For SEC Championship Game Decided

Superstar tight end Kyle Pitts missed Florida’s SEC showdown against LSU last weekend, and it wound up costing the Gators.

The Tigers upset Florida last weekend, most likely ending the Gators’ playoff hopes in the process. Florida has one last chance to impress the playoff committee, and it’ll require beating No. 1 Alabama Saturday afternoon to do so.

The seventh-ranked Gators take on the top-ranked Tide in the SEC Championship Game. One question remains: will Pitts be able to play? The Florida tight end missed the LSU game last weekend. It looks like he’ll be returning Saturday night.

Dan Mullen told reporters Friday night Pitts has been cleared to play against Alabama on Saturday. The Gators will have their biggest matchup nightmare on the field to take on the Tide.

“I guess it’s still 24 hours away, it’s only Friday night. But he’s practiced this week. You know, has been cleared to be in the game tomorrow,” Mullen said, via 247Sports.

Well, there you have it. Kyle Pitts is back.

The Florida tight end is one of the best players in college football this season. He’ll face his toughest test on Saturday, though, when he lines up against a talented Alabama defense.

Quarterback Kyle Trask should have a bounce-back game with Pitts back in the lineup. But will it be enough to upend the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide?

Florida takes on Alabama this evening at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.