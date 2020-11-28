Kyle Trask Made Florida Quarterback History Today

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask improved his Heisman resume on Saturday afternoon.

Trask is the best quarterback in college football this season, and it’s not all too close. The Heisman candidate is putting up ridiculous numbers, evident by his latest Florida football accomplishment.

Trask is now the first quarterback in Florida football history to throw three-plus touchdowns in eight consecutive games – which is pretty remarkable considering how many incredible quarterbacks have played in Gainesville. He’s also just the second quarterback in SEC history to accomplish the impressive feat.

The Florida quarterback has done some impressive things this season. But his latest accomplishment is by far his best yet.

.@ktrask9 is the first Gators QB in school history to throw three-plus passing touchdowns in eight consecutive games breaking @DannyWuerffel record of seven. https://t.co/vJo5oulnqA pic.twitter.com/vc2thNOLNs — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 28, 2020

Kyle Trask is just the 2nd SEC player since the conference formed in 1933 to record 8 consecutive games with 3 passing touchdowns (Drew Lock in 2017) https://t.co/mcfAThqfCb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2020

It’s going to be tough to give the Heisman Trophy to a player other than Kyle Trask this season. He’s been incredible.

But individual accolades won’t matter much to the Gators quarterback. Florida controls its own destiny in regards to the College Football Playoff. If the Gators win the rest of their regular-season games, they’ll likely go toe-to-toe with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

If Trask can beat Alabama and win the SEC title, the Gators are going to a playoff. Just like LSU last season, Florida fields an explosive offense and mediocre defense. Anything can happen.

Florida has to take care of business in its remaining games against Tennessee and LSU before earning a shot to play Alabama in the conference championship.