Fans Are Stunned By Kyle Trask’s Performance Against Oklahoma

Kyle Trask has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. The Florida Gators star doesn’t look it on Wednesday evening, though.

Florida is taking on Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Gators are getting thumped by the Sooners, 17-0, late in the first quarter.

Trask has put on a stunningly bad display so far. Florida’s star quarterback has thrown three interceptions in less than a quarter.

The Gators quarterback – a Heisman Trophy finalist – is currently out of the game. With Florida getting dominated by Oklahoma, head coach Dan Mullen has put Emory Jones into the game.

Show us the people who gave Kyle Trask their first place Heisman vote and force them to watch this first quarter on repeat during the presentation next Tuesday. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 31, 2020

MY GOD. Kyle Trask has thrown three interceptions at the 4:09 mark in the first quarter. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 31, 2020

Kyle Trask has decided to opt out after the 1st quarter and declare for the NFL Drafthttps://t.co/swpkMnFALg pic.twitter.com/NknWXUCesp — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2020

Kyle Trask is a multiple year starter in the SEC. Tonight was never gonna make or break him. No matter how ugly it gets. NFL teams don’t base anything on one game — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) December 31, 2020

Kyle Trask with his third interception of the first quarter… no Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, or Jacob Copeland and he looks undraftable. pic.twitter.com/hzjPBHnSVt — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 31, 2020

In past 7 games, Florida's Kyle Trask had 25 TDs & 3 INTs In 11 minutes vs. OU, Trask has 0 TDs & 3 INTs — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2020

Trask is one of four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The voting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy is already in, but Trask clearly isn’t helping his case as far as the NFL Draft is concerned.

Trask, a senior, did have a pretty incredible season. He threw for 4,125 yards, 43 touchdowns and five interceptions. That certainly out-weighs one bad quarter in a bowl game, but this has been a night to forget for Trask and the rest of the Gators.

Florida and Oklahoma are playing on ESPN.