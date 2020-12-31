Fans Are Stunned By Kyle Trask’s Performance Against Oklahoma

The Spun

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask against Oklahoma.

Kyle Trask has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. The Florida Gators star doesn’t look it on Wednesday evening, though.

Florida is taking on Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Gators are getting thumped by the Sooners, 17-0, late in the first quarter.

Trask has put on a stunningly bad display so far. Florida’s star quarterback has thrown three interceptions in less than a quarter.

The Gators quarterback – a Heisman Trophy finalist – is currently out of the game. With Florida getting dominated by Oklahoma, head coach Dan Mullen has put Emory Jones into the game.

Trask is one of four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The voting for the 2020 Heisman Trophy is already in, but Trask clearly isn’t helping his case as far as the NFL Draft is concerned.

Trask, a senior, did have a pretty incredible season. He threw for 4,125 yards, 43 touchdowns and five interceptions. That certainly out-weighs one bad quarter in a bowl game, but this has been a night to forget for Trask and the rest of the Gators.

Florida and Oklahoma are playing on ESPN.


