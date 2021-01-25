Kyle Trask Will Reportedly Not Compete In The Senior Bowl

Kyle Trask will reportedly not be competing in the Senior Bowl, which could impact his NFL Draft stock.

The Senior Bowl will be one of the few opportunities prospects have this year to try and improve their stock ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Most other pre-draft events, including the NFL combine, have been cancelled in light of the pandemic.

The Senior Bowl will still be taking place, though, making it one of the most critical events for evaluation prior to the draft. A player of Trask’s caliber could’ve used the opportunity to his advantage, but he reportedly won’t be participating.

Trask is dealing with an ankle injury and will miss the Senior Bowl because of it, per Dane Brugler of the Athletic.

“I’m told it is an ankle injury that will keep him from participating this week,” Brugler writes, via Saturday Down South.

This is an unfortunate development for Kyle Trask and Florida football. The former Gators quarterback needed a strong Senior Bowl performance to improve his draft stock.

Last year, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert used a big Senior Bowl performance to improve his stock. The Chargers wound up selecting him sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Without participating in the Senior Bowl, Trask will need to shine in any other pre-draft opportunities he’s given. Given the circumstances of the year, those opportunities will be slim.