Laura Rutledge Names Her College Football Playoff ‘Sleeper’ Team

Last season, the College Football Playoff featured four powerhouse programs in Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU. However, an argument could be made that LSU was technically a sleeper team heading into the 2019 season.

Each year there are one or two teams that make that jump from good to great. On Thursday, ESPN’s Laura Rutledge shared her sleeper team for the 2020 season.

It appears Rutledge is confident in the Florida Gators. She doesn’t just see Dan Mullen’s team as a double-digit win program this fall, she believes the Gators could make a run at the College Football Playoff.

With another year under Kyle Trask’s belt, it’s possible the SEC East will run through Florida. In order to win the division though, the Gators wil have to dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs.

Rutledge explained why she has Florida as her sleeper team on Get Up, via 247Sports:

“I’m going to give you the Florida Gators,” Rutledge said. “I think they are positioned well to potentially be there. They’ve got Kyle Trask, who figures to be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. And Dan Mullen has just been waiting to get that offense going at an even higher clip than it already was. You have to get past Georgia, which will be a tall task. It would be a great feather in their cap if you can do it ahead of the playoff.”

Florida owned an 11-2 record last season, which was a slight improvement over its 10-3 record in 2018. Another one-win improvement could push the program into the playoff picture.

The Gators improved on offense when Trask became the starting quarterback. If he can build off his success in 2019, the offense could be dynamic enough to win shootouts when the defense doesn’t play up to its standards.

Do you think Florida is a sleeper team heading into the 2020 season?