Longtime College Sports Broadcaster Announces He's Retiring

After spending 33 years calling sporting events for the Florida Gators, veteran broadcaster Mick Hubert is ready to ride off into the sunset.

On Thursday morning, Florida announced that Hubert is officially retiring.

"That's going to be it,'' Hubert said. "This wasn't the end of a five-year plan. I don't know if I can explain how I knew, but I knew. I had been considering this for a little while. I just had to do some praying about it and enjoy every game."

Over the course of his 33-year run at Florida, Hubert called 419 football games, 1,027 baseball games, and 1,061 men's basketball games.

Hubert believes his call in 1993 for Danny Wuerffel's touchdown pass to receiver Chris Doering against Kentucky put him on the map.

Although he knows he can still perform at a high level, Hubert thinks this is the right time for him to call it a career.

"I think by doing it now that I'm going out at what I consider the top of my game. It's just time," he said. "It's just time for me to go. I can still do it, but my wife has sacrificed her whole career. We missed so many get-togethers and parties and meetings."

Hubert plans on starting the next chapter of his life in Sarasota. He and his wife Judi bought a house there in 2019.