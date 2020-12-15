Look: Baton Rouge Clothing Store Trolls Dan Mullen

After a crushing loss in Baton Rouge last weekend, Dan Mullen will have to go back to the drawing board to see what went wrong.

Unfortunately for the Florida Gators, a decent portion of the loss can be blamed on one, stray shoe.

Officials flagged redshirt junior cornerback Marco Wilson for unsportsmanlike conduct when he flung an LSU player’s shoe 20 yards down the field after making a tackle. The costly mental mistake kept the Tigers drive alive and ultimately set them up for the game-winning field goal. No. 6 Florida lost 37-34 and saw their College Football Playoff hopes wash down the drain.

Of course, when playing in the highly competitive SEC, opponents rarely let you forget your blunders. In this case, local stores even joined in on the fun.

Apparently, Carriages Fine Clothier in Baton Rouge is now offering 20 percent off on all shoes this week.

The catch?

Customers have to ask for the “Dan Mullen Discount.”

Carriages Fine Clothier in Baton Rouge is offering 20% off all shoes this week, but… You gotta ask for the “Dan Mullen Discount.” Epic.#GeauxTigers @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/NsabsLm6IN — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) December 15, 2020

Clearly the city of Baton Rouge won’t let Mullen or Florida forget the blunder anytime soon.

Last Saturday’s win marked the biggest victory of the year for Ed Orgeron and LSU. The Tigers struggled to maintain their success following last season’s national championship and limped along to a 3-5 record before the win over the Gators. The program dealt with a vast COVID-19 outbreak and never seemed to have a full line-up healthy for any game. With one more contest remaining against Ole Miss, LSU will still have a chance to finish at .500.

For Florida, the loss couldn’t have come at a worse time. Mullen and the Gators were on a fast track to play Alabama in the conference championship game with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Although Florida will get a shot at the Crimson Tide, making the program’s first CFP is now off the table.

Maybe Mullen can travel back to Carriages Fine Clothier and pick up a pair of discounted shoes to dull the pain.