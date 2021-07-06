Over the weekend, millions of Americans flocked to the water to enjoy the Fourth of July on a hot weekend.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen was among them. Earlier this week, he posted a video to social media showing he’s a little more athletic than some may have given him credit for.

Mullen hopped on a short surfboard and used a boat’s wake to showcase his talents. It’s clear he’s no rookie when it comes to staying on the board.

“Getting some summer surfing in,” he said in the post.

Check it out.

Getting some summer surfing in. pic.twitter.com/vYJ9aCQ5MM — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) July 5, 2021

It’s been a pretty good summer for Mullen, who signed a contract extension that locks him up through the 2026 season.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin made it clear Mullen isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program,” Stricklin said. “I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

Mullen and the Gators will be a threat in the SEC once again this season.