Look: Dan Mullen’s Postgame Costume Is Going Viral Tonight

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen had quite a Saturday night.

The Florida Gators head coach led his team to a dominant victory over Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators thumped the Tigers, 41-17, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Missouri, meanwhile, dropped to 2-3.

There was an ugly sequence at the end of the half. Missouri had a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, which sparked an all-out brawl between the two teams. Three players were ejected from the game and Mullen had a bizarre moment heading into the locker room.

Florida’s head coach, after feuding with his opponent, ran in and out of the tunnel while pumping up the crowd like a professional wrestler.

It was an odd scene.

Things got even weirder in the post-game press conference.

Mullen showed up in costume – it is Halloween, after all – and he was rocking an appropriate outfit. The Florida Gators’ head coach showed up as Darth Vader.

Check it out:

What a night for Mullen and the Gators.

It could be a costly one, though. It would not be surprising if Florida’s head coach faces a fine from the SEC for his halftime behavior.


