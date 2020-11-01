Look: Dan Mullen’s Postgame Costume Is Going Viral Tonight

Dan Mullen had quite a Saturday night.

The Florida Gators head coach led his team to a dominant victory over Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators thumped the Tigers, 41-17, to improve to 3-1 on the season. Missouri, meanwhile, dropped to 2-3.

There was an ugly sequence at the end of the half. Missouri had a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, which sparked an all-out brawl between the two teams. Three players were ejected from the game and Mullen had a bizarre moment heading into the locker room.

Florida’s head coach, after feuding with his opponent, ran in and out of the tunnel while pumping up the crowd like a professional wrestler.

It was an odd scene.

SEC Network says Dan Mullen told them he was trying to get his team off the field. He went after a ref on the field, according to the tape. And then he did this after the field was cleared. pic.twitter.com/PPw1t8kJZy — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

Things got even weirder in the post-game press conference.

Mullen showed up in costume – it is Halloween, after all – and he was rocking an appropriate outfit. The Florida Gators’ head coach showed up as Darth Vader.

Check it out:

Dan Mullen is here. I'm serious pic.twitter.com/KRtBRRjiW8 — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) November 1, 2020

What a night for Mullen and the Gators.

It could be a costly one, though. It would not be surprising if Florida’s head coach faces a fine from the SEC for his halftime behavior.