Look: Erin Andrews Has A Message For The Florida Gators

Erin Andrews is a happy Florida Gators alum on Saturday night.

Dan Mullen’s program clinched the SEC East Division championship on Saturday. Florida knocked off Tennessee, 31-19, on Saturday afternoon.

Florida is now 8-1 on the season and has clinched a berth to the SEC Championship Game, where No. 1 Alabama should await.

“Atlanta Bound,” the Gators tweeted.

Andrews, who attended the University of Florida, is a happy Gators fan.

“Hell yes!!! Congrats Gators,” she tweeted.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said following the win that the Gators have accomplished their primary goal. Now, Kyle Trask and Co. go from here.

“The goal is to win the East because that’s what we can control at the beginning of the season. If you go ask our guys we want more than that but that’s what we can control at the beginning of the season,” Florida’s head coach said following the win.

Florida will be an underdog in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, but the Gators shouldn’t be underestimated.

With Trask at quarterback, Florida can potentially play with anyone. When the Gators’ offense gets going, they’re nearly impossible to stop.

For now, though, the Gators can simply enjoy their SEC East Division win.