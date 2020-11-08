Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Florida’s Huge Win Today

Erin Andrews is a happy Florida graduate this evening.

The FOX NFL reporter is a former Gators dancer. Tonight, she’s celebrating her alma mater’s big win over its rival.

Florida topped Georgia, 44-28, to take pole position in the SEC East Division. The Gators are now 4-1 on the season and in prime position to make the conference title game and contend for a College Football Playoff berth.

Andrews is pumped by today’s win.

“Wow! How ‘bout them Gators!!!!” she tweeted.

Andrews has accomplished quite a bit since leaving Florida, but she continues to have a strong connection to the university.

Florida is very proud to have her as an alumni member, too:

Sportscaster Erin Andrews has earned widespread fame for her sideline coverage of collegiate and professional sports. She started her career as a freelance reporter with Fox Sports Florida and four years later joined ESPN, where she hosted the first hour of “College GameDay” on ESPNU and was a feature reporter for the full three-hour program. Andrews also served as a sideline reporter for college football and basketball games and added Major League Baseball field reporting to her responsibilities as well as the “Monday Night Baseball” telecast. Following eight years with ESPN, Andrews rejoined Fox Sports to cover major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, MLB’s All-Star Game and the World Series. In 2010, Andrews bridged athletics with entertainment as a contestant on the celebrity dance competition “Dancing with the Stars,” and later became the show’s co-host. Andrews also expanded her television roles as a contributor for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and as a guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” She made her acting debut in the 2012 film “That’s My Boy.” While at the University of Florida, Andrews was a member of the Florida Gators Dazzlers dance team. In 2007, she was honored with the University of Florida’s Outstanding Young Alumni Award.

Perhaps Andrews will be sporting Gators colors for her NFL assignment on Sunday…

Florida, meanwhile, is set to take on Arkansas next weekend.