Look: Florida, Florida State Get Into Pre-Game Scuffle

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles got into a heated pre-game scuffle ahead of Saturday’s rivalry battle.

The Gators and Seminoles aren’t playing for much, other than bragging rights in the Sunshine State. That was enough for tensions to skyrocket ahead of Saturday’s battle.

Florida and Florida State players had to be separated from each other while the Seminoles ran on to the field.

Take a look.

Would it be Florida State-Florida without a Little pregame scuffle ??!? pic.twitter.com/vXOjCfd9ge — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) November 27, 2021

This is ultimately the culmination of what’s been disastrous seasons for both the Gators and Seminoles. But a bowl game is still on the line, and it’s a rivalry game.

Florida, in particular, has plenty to play for after firing head coach Dan Mullen.

Kirk Herbstreit offered some perspective into the decision on Saturday morning.

“What happened to me is they lost perspective,” Herbstreit said, via Saturday Down South. “I think as a team they lost pride in being a Gator. I think other motivations are into play, whether it’s the individual motivation and trying to get to the next level. Whatever it was was a collective group. It wasn’t a couple guys in the corner. It was the entire team.”

Either Florida or Florida State will end the regular season on the right now and become bowl eligible.

The loser will end its season with a loss to its biggest rival. Talk about heartbreak.

Catch Florida vs. Florida State on ESPN.