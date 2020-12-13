Look: Florida Football Player Shows Support For Keyontae Johnson

Florida football tight end Clifford Taylor showed his support for Keyontae Johnson Saturday night.

Johnson was involved in a scary incident to start off the weekend. The Florida hoops guard collapsed on the court during the Gators’ basketball game against Florida State Saturday morning.

Johnson was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee for further evaluation. He’s reportedly in “critical, but stable condition.” The entire Florida athletic department is greatly concerned for the 6-foot-5 forward.

Even the Florida football team is worried about Johnson. Taylor, a tight end for the Gators, wrote “11, KJ” on his sleeve in support of Johnson during this scary time.

.@GatorsFB TE Clifford Taylor IV has "11 KJ" written on his sleeve in honor of @GatorsMBK player Keyontae Johnson who collapsed earlier Saturday and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Johnson is in critical but stable condition, the school said. pic.twitter.com/h6iWyjgMX4 — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

This is the type of unity within athletic departments fans love to see. Keyontae Johnson is on the minds of every Gator this weekend.

Florida football, meanwhile, is engaged in a tight contest with the LSU Tigers Saturday night. Kyle Trask is struggling to get the offense moving against what’s been considered an awful defense up to this point in the season.

The Gators must win if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss tonight would eliminate them from the postseason, even if they go on and beat Alabama in the SEC Championship game next weekend. Florida can’t gift LSU the upset this evening.

Florida leads No. 6 LSU 31-27 late in the third quarter. Catch the rest of the SEC showdown on ESPN.

Johnson, meanwhile, continues to be evaluated in a Tallahassee-area hospital.