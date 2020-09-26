Look: Florida Player Tweets From Locker Room After Getting Ejected

It didn’t take very long for the first ejection of the SEC season to occur. During the first quarter of the Florida-Ole Miss game, Shawn Davis Jr. was ejected for hitting a defenseless receiver.

The hit that Davis unloaded on Dontario Drummond didn’t seem malicious, but by rule the Ole Miss wideout was technically defenseless.

Clearly, the Florida defensive back wasn’t a fan of the call. After going back to the locker room, Davis went on Twitter and posted the following message: “THATS A BS CALL!”

Honestly this might be a record for fastest time it took a player to tweet about an ejection. It’s possible that Davis ends up deleting this tweet, especially if Dan Mullen and the coaching staff find out about it.

THATS A BS CALL !!!!!!!!😞 — Shawn Davis Jr. (@sdavjr) September 26, 2020

Losing a playmaker like Davis for the remainder of this game is a huge blow for the Gators. Last season, he had 51 tackles and three interceptions.

Davis actually thought about declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he ultimately decided to return to school to take care of “unfinished business.”

Getting ejected in the first quarter against Ole Miss probably isn’t how Davis imagined his senior season would start. He’ll try to redeem himself next weekend against South Carolina.

Despite losing Davis early in their season opener, the Gators hold a 14-7 lead over the Rebels.

This game is currently on ESPN, as Greg McElroy and Joe Tessitore are on the call.