Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones just made one of the worst throws of the entire college football season.

Florida, leading Florida State 7-0 late in the first quarter, dialed up a trick play to try and extend the lead. It was a classic flea flicker, but went horribly wrong.

After receiving the toss back from the running back, Jones heaved a ball downfield. It went right to a Florida State defender who had a big return after the interception.

Take a look.

That’s about as bad as it gets.

Regardless of the outcome of Florida-FSU on Saturday, the Gators have a massive off-season upcoming. The Gators fired Dan Mullen and are in need of a new head coach.

Kirk Herbstreit would like to see Florida hire a candidate who focuses on implementing a better culture.

“So, if I’m Scott Stricklin the AD, I’m trying to find someone who’s going to bring back playing in The Swamp means something,” Herbstreit said on Saturday, via Saturday Down South. “Bring back being a Gator means something. Not allow outside noise and outside distractions to affect you. That’s clearly happened there.”

He’s right.

Dan Mullen lost control of what being a Florida Gator means. For the program to get back on track, it needs to find a coach who loves the Sunshine State, the fans, the university and of course fixes the culture of the football program.

First, the Gators will try and beat the Seminoles on ESPN.