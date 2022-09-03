Look: Florida Selling Beer Honoring Steve Spurrier For Game vs. Utah

08 Sep 2001: Steve Spurrier coach of the Florida Gators watches the action against the La.-Monroe Indians at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Indians 55-6. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran/Allsport.

Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier will be honored this Saturday evening at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - just not in the way you'd expect.

The Gators will sell Head Beer Coach 1966 Lager for their season opener against the Utah Utes. Of course, this beverage is a nod to Spurrier's nickname.

Spurrier was known as the "Head Ball Coach" throughout his time at Florida.

The overall presentation on the HBC can is breathtaking. Towards the bottom of the can it says 1966, the year that Spurrier won the Heisman Trophy.

This weekend will be the official debut of HBC 1966 Lager.

Florida fans are pumped up about the team selling HBC 1966 Lager for this Saturday's game.

"I need some of these unopened," one fan tweeted. "To display."

Another fan said, "This is fantastic."

Kickoff for the Florida-Utah game is at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This Saturday's game will be the official start of the Billy Napier era in Gainesville.