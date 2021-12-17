The Spun

Look: New Florida Recruiting Director Appears To Troll Dan Mullen

Florida head coach Dan Mullen stands on the sidelines with his arms crossed.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Florida has a new assistant AD of recruiting strategy in Katie Turner after she left Georgia as director of recruiting operations.

After the hire was announced by Florida, Turner took to Twitter to say how excited she was to be in Gainesville while also trolling former head coach Dan Mullen.

The line of “recruiting time is never out of season” was a shot at Mullen after he had a presser where he said, “we’ll do recruiting after the season.”

Mullen was let go by Florida before its last game against Florida State. This season was spiraling out of control for the Gators after they had lost four of five heading into that matchup.

Florida started out 4-2 overall and almost beat Alabama before the season started to go south.

After Mullen was let go, the university hired Billy Napier from Louisiana to succeed him.

Napier went 40-12 in four years at Louisiana, while Mullen finished his Florida tenure with a 34-15 record.

