Look: Photo Of This Florida Fan Is Going Viral

They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take eyes off of them after getting a look though.

One fan on Twitter listed off all of the things that made this fan so unique. They’re sporting a mullet, sunglasses (possibly Oakleys), a Dale Earnhardt-style mustache, camo, a farmer’s tan and low ears.

Images and gifs of this fan below are quickly going viral. But another fan is getting the “love” as well.

Mullet ✅

Oakleys ✅

Dale ‘stache ✅

Camo ✅

Farmer tan ✅

Low ears ✅

Florida Gator fan 👇 #FSUvsUF #FSU pic.twitter.com/JJmy3u2Eci — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) November 27, 2021

After seeing Florida quarterback Emory Jones throw a third interception, one Gators fan flipped ESPN’s camera the bird.

A perfect depiction of how Gators fans are feeling after a 3rd first half INT from Florida QB Emory Jones #CFB #RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/37QGBZdm5x — Kyle Chandler (@kylechandler_09) November 27, 2021

Suffice it to say, Florida Gators fans aren’t having a fun time right now. They’re tied with arch-rival Florida State amid a 5-6 season that saw them fire fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen.

Florida are pretty down bad right now, but that situation may rectify in the days to come. They might have one of the top coaching candidates in the country on the way to replace Mullen at the helm.

But for now, Gators fans are pretty upset and they’re wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Depending on where you live you either hate or love to see it.