The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Photo Of This Florida Fan Is Going Viral

A view of Florida Gators fans during a game.GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view as the University of Florida Gators takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 10, 2005 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Louisiana Tech 41-3. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take eyes off of them after getting a look though.

One fan on Twitter listed off all of the things that made this fan so unique. They’re sporting a mullet, sunglasses (possibly Oakleys), a Dale Earnhardt-style mustache, camo, a farmer’s tan and low ears.

Images and gifs of this fan below are quickly going viral. But another fan is getting the “love” as well.

After seeing Florida quarterback Emory Jones throw a third interception, one Gators fan flipped ESPN’s camera the bird.

Suffice it to say, Florida Gators fans aren’t having a fun time right now. They’re tied with arch-rival Florida State amid a 5-6 season that saw them fire fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen.

Florida are pretty down bad right now, but that situation may rectify in the days to come. They might have one of the top coaching candidates in the country on the way to replace Mullen at the helm.

But for now, Gators fans are pretty upset and they’re wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Depending on where you live you either hate or love to see it.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.