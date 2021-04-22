Mel Kiper Jr. Sums Up His Thoughts On Florida’s Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts tore up opposing defenses at Florida last year and has now emerged as one of the top non-quarterback options in the 2021 draft class. In fact, Mel Kiper Jr. just updated his “Big Board” to name Pitts as his No. 2 overall prospect for next week’s NFL Draft.

Pitts finished his junior campaign at Florida with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, as the Gators won the SEC East. However, the star tight end stole the show, prompting Kiper to make a bold proclamation about his pro potential.

“[Kyle Pitts] would be the No. 1 receiver in this draft, and certainly the best tight end I’ve ever graded in 43 years,” Kiper said on Get Up! on Thursday morning.

The ESPN draft analyst gushed about the Florida tight end’s unique combination of skill, size and speed. He went as far as to say that the league may never seen another Kyle Pitts again.

“That’s not a surprise, it shouldn’t be a surprise,” Kiper continued. “He’s 6-6, he’s 245 pounds, he runs a 4. and he’s a tremendous nightmare to try and match-up with. I think if you get the right coordinator, who’s creative and can move him around, I don’t know how anybody covers Kyle Pitts… To me, he’s a unique talent. He’s a once in a decade type of player…”

“…Pitts is special and he doesn’t come along very often… You may not ever find a Kyle Pitts again, who knows?”

Just last week, Pitts detailed what he hopes his role will be in the NFL. Similar to most of the great tight ends in recent memory, he hopes to be used in a variety of different ways on offense.

“I would just say probably a hybrid-type thing,” Pitts said, via NBC Sports. “You know, being able to do everything on the field, being able to be in-line, hipped off, backside, playing receiver, in the bunch, outside. So just hybrid means just everybody, everywhere.”

Although the extent of his success might depend on where he lands at next week’s NFL Draft, Pitts seems to be a surefire pro talent, capable of becoming one of the league’s best tight ends.