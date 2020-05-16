Just two days ago, former Mississippi State offensive lineman Stewart Reese entered the transfer portal. He apparently didn’t need that much time to decide where he’ll resume his collegiate career.

Reese redshirt his first year at Mississippi State, but then became an impact player for three-straight seasons. In addition to spending time at offensive tackle, the former three-star recruit can also play offensive guard.

When the Bulldogs landed Reese back in February of 2016, Dan Mullen was the head coach at that time. Following the 2017 season, Mullen signed a deal with the Florida Gators. It appears Mullen and Reese will reunite in Gainesville.

According to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun, the Gators are adding Reese to their roster for the 2020 season. This is a solid addition for Florida, especially since he’s immediately eligible to play this fall.

#Gators are adding grad transfer OL Stewart Reese, per source. — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) May 16, 2020

Florida hasn’t officially announced the addition of Reese.

The connection with Mullen isn’t the only relationship that helped lure Reese to Florida. His brother David Reese is a redshirt sophomore on the Gators.

Earlier this offseason, the Gators lost offensive linemen Issiah Walker to the Miami Hurricanes. Though the team would have more long-term control over Walker, the addition of Reese should pay dividends this year.

Reese won’t have the chance to get revenge against Mississippi State since the two programs aren’t slated to face off in 2020. However, he could be the final piece that pushes Florida past Georgia for the SEC East crown.