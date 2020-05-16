The Spun

Three-Year Mississippi State Starter Reportedly Transfers To Rival SEC Program

Florida football coach Dan Mullen walking off the field.GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators walks off the field before the start of their game against the Idaho Vandals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Just two days ago, former Mississippi State offensive lineman Stewart Reese entered the transfer portal. He apparently didn’t need that much time to decide where he’ll resume his collegiate career.

Reese redshirt his first year at Mississippi State, but then became an impact player for three-straight seasons. In addition to spending time at offensive tackle, the former three-star recruit can also play offensive guard.

When the Bulldogs landed Reese back in February of 2016, Dan Mullen was the head coach at that time. Following the 2017 season, Mullen signed a deal with the Florida Gators. It appears Mullen and Reese will reunite in Gainesville.

According to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun, the Gators are adding Reese to their roster for the 2020 season. This is a solid addition for Florida, especially since he’s immediately eligible to play this fall.

Florida hasn’t officially announced the addition of Reese.

The connection with Mullen isn’t the only relationship that helped lure Reese to Florida. His brother David Reese is a redshirt sophomore on the Gators.

Earlier this offseason, the Gators lost offensive linemen Issiah Walker to the Miami Hurricanes. Though the team would have more long-term control over Walker, the addition of Reese should pay dividends this year.

Reese won’t have the chance to get revenge against Mississippi State since the two programs aren’t slated to face off in 2020. However, he could be the final piece that pushes Florida past Georgia for the SEC East crown.

