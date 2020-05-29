After two seasons at Miami, former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard Jr. decided to take his talents to Gainesville and join the Florida Gators. With his status for the 2020 season up in the air for a while, Lingard got a big update.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Lingard announced that the NCAA approved his request to play this year. The decision comes nearly five months after he announced his transfer to Florida. “Approved to play this year,” Lingard wrote. “best birthday gift ever. god is good.”

In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Lingard appeared in just a handful of games. As a freshman in 2018, he recorded 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. But he had no carries for Miami in 2019.

As a prospect, Lingard was one of the top recruits in the country. 247Sports had him as the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 2 running back in the nation in the Class of 2018. He was also the No. 6 prospect from his native Florida.

Approved to play this year 🙏🏾best birthday gift ever 💯god is good — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) May 29, 2020

Gators fans will definitely be happy to have Lingard in the backfield. Their running back depth has looked very shaky and their star rusher from last year, La’Mical Perine, is now in the NFL.

Florida is coming off their best season in nearly five years, going 11-2 and winning the Orange Bowl. Their only losses came to LSU and Georgia – the SEC title game participants.

If they can stay healthy, the Gators could be right back in contention for the SEC East, or even the national title picture.

What kind of an impact will Lorenzo Lingard have for Florida?