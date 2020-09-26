NFL Draft Analyst Has Bold Comparison For Kyle Trask

If Kyle Trask wasn’t a household name before today, he’ll definitely be one after this Florida-Ole Miss game comes to an end. Simply put, the senior quarterback has looked outstanding in his 2020 debut.

Trask elevated Florida’s offense last season when Feleipe Franks went down with a leg injury. He finished his junior year with 2,941 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Without getting too caught up in just one game, it appears Trask has improved drastically this offseason. With nearly an entire half still left to play in Florida’s season opener, the senior signal-caller has 316 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has been thoroughly impressed by what he’s seeing from Trask that he compared the Florida gunslinger to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It’s an interesting comparison to say the least.

Allen appears to be far more mobile than Trask. On the flip side, Trask has been way more accurate with the football than Allen was at the collegiate level.

Kyle Trask is Josh Allen. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 26, 2020

Even though he struggled with accuracy in college, Allen has looked sharp to start the 2020 season. He has completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 727 yards and six touchdowns.

This might not be the best comparison for Trask, but the season is still young. Besides, there’s nothing wrong with being compared to one of the brightest young stars in the NFL.

[Matt Miller]