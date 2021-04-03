Former SEC Star Announces Transfer To Big Ten Power

Earlier this week, Omar Payne announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. It apparently didn’t take him very long to figure out where he wanted to resume his college career.

On Saturday, the former Florida forward revealed on social media that he’s joining one of the top programs in the Big Ten. He’ll be a member of the Illinois Fighting Illini for the 2021-22 season.

“I am excited for my next step at the University of Illinois,” Payne wrote on Twitter.

Payne should provide much-needed depth to an Illinois frontcourt that could end up losing star center Kofi Coburn to the NBA this offseason.

I am excited for my next step at the University of Illinois 🔸🔹#fightingillini pic.twitter.com/hLDDF0oXCu — Omar Payne (@Ogomarpayne) April 3, 2021

This past season, Payne averaged 3.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Gators.

Payne already shared his thoughts on his departure from Florida in a previous social media post.

“I would like to start by saying thank you to my coaches, teammates and all the fans,” Payne said. “Over the past 2 years here at Florida I’ve grown so much. But with that being said I’ll be entering my name into the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity.”

Now we know that Payne’s college career will resume in Illinois. We’ll see if Brad Underwood can get the former four-star recruit to reach his full potential.