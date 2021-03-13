Omar Payne Releases Message Following Dirty Play Against Tennessee

Florida forward Omar Payne was ejected from Friday afternoon’s game against Tennessee after he threw a pair of elbows at John Fulkerson.

Payne initially threw an elbow toward Fulkerson’s chest, then decided to throw another elbow that connected with Fulkerson’s jaw and knocked him straight to the floor.

After taking some time to think about his actions, Payne released a statement on his Twitter account. He apologized to Fulkerson and the rest of the Volunteers.

“I’m sorry for what transpired yesterday and deeply regret the incident,” Payne wrote. “I have nothing but respect for John and Tennessee program. Especially, their support for my brother Keyontae this season. I’ve apologized to John and wanted to also say I’m sorry publicly to him, the Tennessee team and Coach Barnes. I wish them the best on their NCAA tournament run.”

While it’s nice to see Payne own up to his mistake, Tennessee’s program might need a few more days to go by before it accepts his apology.

After all, Tennessee just announced that Fulkerson has been ruled out for the remainder of the SEC Tournament due to the facial injuries he suffered from this incident.

It’ll be interesting to see if Payne gets suspended for a significant period of time, especially with the NCAA tournament on the horizon.