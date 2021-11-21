Dan Mullen’s days in Gainesville could be numbered.

The Florida head coach was already, presumably, on the hot seat heading into Saturday’s SEC battle versus Missouri. Then the game happened, and now it feels like a certainty the Gators move on.

Florida fell to the Tigers 24-23 in overtime on Saturday night. It wasn’t just that the Gators lost, it was how they lost. Mullen deserves plenty of blame due to his conservative approach late in the game.

Fans are pretty confident Florida is going to move on from Mullen in coming weeks, especially if the Gators fall to Florida State next Saturday.

Nail meet coffin for Dan Mullen. Played not to lose, again, and lost. His own decision making at fault. #Gators — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 21, 2021

Some still believe in Dan Mullen, but it’s tough to defend what’s transpired this season.

“I think Dan Mullen is an incredible coach but holy hell what’s happened this year is beyond inexcusable,” one fan said.

Even Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz couldn’t help but troll Mullen after the game.