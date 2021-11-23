Paul Finebaum Has 2 Names In Mind For Florida Job

On Sunday, the Florida Gators officially parted ways with Dan Mullen. The timing of this move didn’t really surprise the college football world in large part because Florida has struggled mightily this year.

Now that it has an opening at head coach, Florida needs to find a long-term replacement who won’t repeat the same mistakes that Mullen made.

During an appearance on The Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show on Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on Florida’s job opening. While on the show, Finebaum listed two potential candidates for the job.

“Where does the school go? They want an offensive coach,” Finebaum said. “That’s why [Dan] Mullen was hired. They’ve had defensive coaches. Lane Kiffin is a name you have to look at. Billy Napier from Louisiana is not that well-known but he’s been at Clemson and Alabama. And after that, it’s literally going through the same list that we have regurgitated here every week since the beginning of the season.”

Kiffin has been linked to a few jobs over the past few weeks, but it’s unclear if he wants to leave Ole Miss at this time.

As for why Mullen failed at Florida, Finebaum believes it’s because Mullen wasn’t all-in on recruiting.

“He didn’t even look like he liked to recruit,” Finebaum added. “That was the most bizarre part of it. He had no appetite for doing what you have to do in recruiting and that’s recruit every day of the year, 24/7. I think he’s a brilliant play-caller, he’s a great developer of quarterbacks—Dak Prescott being his prized pupil—but ultimately he could not cut it at this level.”

It’ll be interesting to see who Florida hires as its next football coach.