Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Message For 1 SEC Coach

If his latest comments are any indication, it’s abundantly clear ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is done with the Dan Mullen experience.

In the latest episode of ‘The ESPN College Football Podcast,’ Finebaum had a harsh message for the Florida head coach. He torched Mullen’s recruiting, which Finebaum thinks has led to the Gators’ recent struggles.

“The University of Florida, which thinks they invented college football when you’re talking to a Gator, has really only had two great coaches, Spurrier and Urban,” Finebaum said on the show.

He had a simple message for Mullen’s recruiting: “You failed.”

“Other than that, they’ve been flops. Dan Mullen was supposed to be a hybrid of Spurrier and Urban because he worked down there for Urban,” Finebaum said. “His resume isn’t bad, Matt, but if you’re fifth in the SEC in recruiting, you failed.”

Finebaum went on to suggest that Mullen won’t be fired, but he thinks there will be significant changes to the Florida coaching staff.

“There is great disgust directed toward Todd Grantham, the defensive coordinator who came over with Dan Mullen from Mississippi State,” the Mouth of the South said. “I think there will be a lot of changes at the end of the season. Dan Mullen will survive, but the question is for how long?”

Florida looked like a contender earlier in the season, but it’s all come crashing down for Dan Mullen and company.

Can they salvage the season?