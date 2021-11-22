Paul Finebaum Has Interesting Theory On Dan Mullen’s Firing

Paul Finebaum believes Steve Spurrier was instrumental in getting Florida to fire Dan Mullen over the weekend.

During the ESPN College Football Podcast on Monday, Finebaum conveyed his theory on Spurrier and Mullen.

The longtime SEC analyst believes Spurrier was never a fan of Mullen and pulled a few strings behind the scenes to get the Gators to make a move.

“This is just my theory and Steve can shoot it down tomorrow, he’s welcome to. I think Spurrier was involved in this,” Finebaum said, as transcribed by Saturday Down South. “(Florida AD) Scott Stricklin lives across the street from Steve Spurrier. Spurrier hangs out with Stricklin in the (press) box all the time, they’re close.

“The Spurrier wing of the party had had enough of Dan Mullen. They didn’t like his attitude, they didn’t like his quirkiness. They didn’t like the way he berated assistant coaches in front of others. And it rubbed them the wrong way. That much I can tell you. I’m not saying Steve Spurrier pulled the trigger but I sincerely doubt this decision was made without Steve Spurrier’s blessing.”

Paul Finebaum: Steve Spurrier played key role in Florida firing Dan Mullen https://t.co/2c8fs9jw3g — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) November 22, 2021

If Steve Spurrier played a role in Dan Mullen’s firing, there’s no doubt he’ll play a role in Florida’s next hire.

The Gators should be able to lure a major candidate. Florida is primed for success and just a year or two away from competing for the SEC title.

Spurrier’s voice could play a key role in Florida’s hiring process if Finebaum’s theory is true.